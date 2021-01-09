Road reopens after crash at Fifth Avenue and Sun Valley Blvd
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:44 PM PST|Updated: 16 hours ago
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -11:05 P.M. UPDATE: The Nevada Highway Patrol has left the scene and the road is open.
ORIGINAL STORY: Eastbound Fifth Avenue traffic is blocked at Sun Valley Boulevard due to an accident.
The crash at about 9:54 p.m. involved two vehicles, and possibly a third, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.
Other details wre not immediately available.
