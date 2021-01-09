Child hurt in Mount Rose sledding accident

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A child was injured Saturday afternoon when his sled went onto the Mount Rose Highway and he was struck by a vehicle.

The Nevada Highway Patrol was still trying to gather details about the incident at 1:22 p.m. in the Sheep’s Flat area about 6 miles from Incline Village.

The NHP said the child was sledding when he did not stop before the highway and went onto the road.

The extent of the injuries was not known, other than they did not appear to be life-threatening.

