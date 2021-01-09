Advertisement

Child hurt in Mount Rose sledding accident

Ambulance graphic
Ambulance graphic(Associated Press)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 3:09 PM PST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A child was injured Saturday afternoon when his sled went onto the Mount Rose Highway and he was struck by a vehicle.

The Nevada Highway Patrol was still trying to gather details about the incident at 1:22 p.m. in the Sheep’s Flat area about 6 miles from Incline Village.

The NHP said the child was sledding when he did not stop before the highway and went onto the road.

The extent of the injuries was not known, other than they did not appear to be life-threatening.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A day after a mob attacked the Capitol, President Trump releases a video.
Nye County Republican: Trump will remain president for another four years
Washoe County Health District transitions to Tier 2
Washoe County Health District transitions to Tier 2
Crews battle a brush fire in East Reno
Crews respond to brush fire in east Reno
Fatal crash on I-65 North
Body found near Truckee River; death doesn’t look suspicious

Latest News

Bars, restaurants, breweries adapting to COVID guidelines during NFL Playoffs
Bars, restaurants, breweries adapting to COVID guidelines during NFL Playoffs
Record Street Brewing and The Stick are operating at 25% capacity during a busy time for sports...
Bars, restaurants, breweries adapting to COVID guidelines during NFL Playoffs
Vaccine decision through the eyes of a minority
Vaccine decision through the eyes of a minority
A day after a mob attacked the Capitol, President Trump releases a video.
Nye County Republican: Trump will remain president for another four years
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 3 additional deaths, 113 infections