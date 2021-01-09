Advertisement

California reports record 695 virus deaths in a day

In this Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, photo, a pedestrian walks past a mural reading: "When out of...
In this Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, photo, a pedestrian walks past a mural reading: "When out of your home, Wear a mask over your mouth and nose," during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 12:58 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - California health authorities reported on Saturday a record high of 695 coronavirus deaths as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads.

The state Department of Public Health says the number raises the state’s death toll since the start of the pandemic to 29,233.

A surge of cases following Halloween and Thanksgiving produced record hospitalizations in California, and now the most seriously ill of those patients are dying in unprecedented numbers. Already, many hospitals in Los Angeles and other hard-hit areas are struggling to keep up and warned they may need to ration care as intensive care beds dwindle.

