California is desperate, but volunteer health corps dwindles

In this April 18, 2020 file photo Robert Reynolds, of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, moves a bed into position as work is performed to turn Sleep Train Arena into a 400-bed emergency field hospital to help deal with the coronavirus outbreak, in Sacramento, Calif. The state has reopened the arena, which had handled only nine patients over 10 weeks, and other facilities to help handle a new surge of coronavirus patients, but is using little more than a handful of volunteers from Gov. Gavin Newsom's California Health Corps who originally helped staff the facility. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)(Rich Pedroncelli | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 12:37 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California desperately needs more medical workers at facilities swamped by coronavirus patients, but almost no help is coming from a volunteer program that Gov. Gavin Newsom created at the start of the pandemic.

An army of 95,000 initially raised their hands, and just 14 are now working in the field.

Newsom says the program “has been incredibly effective.” But very few volunteers actually met qualifications for the California Health Corps, and only a tiny sliver have the high-level experience needed to help with the most serious virus cases.

Other states have had similar difficulties making volunteer programs work. A researcher says many eligible volunteers may have found other jobs before the latest coronavirus surge.

