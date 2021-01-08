Vehicle hits two pedestrians in downtown Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A vehicle hit two pedestrians crossing against a red light in downtown Reno, the Reno Police Department said.

It happened about 5:45 p.m. at Second Street and Lake Street. Police said the pedestrians were going south on Lake Street crossing Second Street when an eastbound vehicle on Second Street hit them.

Both were treated at the scene for minor injuries. Police said both pedestrians will be cited.

