The impact negative reviews can have on a business amid COVID-19

Local business owner discusses the impact of reviews during the pandemic
Midtown Eats
Midtown Eats(KOLO)
By Shelby Reilly
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:15 AM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local restaurant owner wants to remind people of the impact that just one negative review can have on a business, especially one operating during a pandemic.

Christina Savage, the owner of Midtown Eats, said just a few short sentences said online can really make or a break a business during these times.

“I wish that people would reach out to their server, reach out to the manager or owner, and have a conversation with them and give us an opportunity to fix that. One negative review can impact us for months,” Savage said.

She explained she understands that sometimes, negative reviews are completely warranted and justified and that they help businesses grow.

“As business owners, we grow from those things that we could possibly do better on,” Savage said.

Savage said because of the statewide pause and having to operate at a limited capacity, it makes it that much more challenging when they receive even one negative review.

“We’re having trouble keeping our staff because we just don’t have the business coming in to do it. So getting those bad reviews hurts right now because we just don’t have the business coming in to battle that and have those good ones come in and have an impact,” Savage said.

Savage is encouraging people to be patient and kind while going into any business as they continue to navigate these difficult waters.

“During these trying times, especially while we’re still in a pause, please be kind when you come in. The staff that’s here, they’re low on hours and they’re doing everything they can. If you do have an issue, please come talk to us because we are more than happy to make things right,” Savage said.

