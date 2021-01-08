Advertisement

Talking to your children about Capitol Hill riots

The images are hard to see, especially for children
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 9:38 AM PST|Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 at 9:43 AM PST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Riots and destruction, anger and fear, Americans watched an attack on the nation’s capital this week by supporters of the president.

The images are hard to see, especially for children.

“There are many teachable moments in this and it’s quite a challenge to show just enough of the information to teach on, but not so much that you create a sensation of children not feeling safe,” said Ken Yeager, director of the Stress, Trauma and Resilience Program at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

How much you tell the child depends on their age, maturity level and other factors. Then, you need to listen to what the child has to say.

“I think it’s important for parents to acknowledge to their kids, ‘I’m having some of the same feelings you are, too’ … assuring the child that this is a normal response to an abnormal circumstance,” Yeager said.

Limits are important, too. Make sure their exposure to current events isn’t overwhelming.

Year suggests taking steps to make your child feel safe, grounding them in the moment.

“Just because there are bad things going on around you, doesn’t necessarily mean it’s coming directly toward you,” he said.

Finally, let your child know they can always come to you to talk.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AP
Law enforcement: Woman sought in fatal Minden crash has 3 prior DUIs
The scene of an accident where a vehicle hit two pedestrians at Second and Lake streets.
Vehicle hits two pedestrians in downtown Reno
DMV clarifies late-fee confusion with some customers.
DMV clarifies “late-fee” confusion with some customers
A suspect in the shooting investigation in South Elko has been identified as 30-year-old Austin...
Suspect sought in Elko shooting considered armed, dangerous
This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police...
US Capitol police officer dead after clashing with pro-Trump mob

Latest News

Senate furniture is overturned after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’
In this Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, photo, a pedestrian walks past a mural reading: "When out of...
California reports record 695 virus deaths in a day
In this April 18, 2020 file photo Robert Reynolds, of the California Department of Forestry and...
California is desperate, but volunteer health corps dwindles
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
After deadly siege, lawmakers ask why police so outnumbered
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump pressured Georgia to ‘find the fraud’ in earlier call