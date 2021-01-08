Advertisement

Suspect sought in Elko shooting considered armed, dangerous

A suspect in the shooting investigation in South Elko has been identified as 30-year-old Austin...
A suspect in the shooting investigation in South Elko has been identified as 30-year-old Austin Himmelman of Elko.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:40 PM PST
ELKO, Nev. - Police are looking for a 30-year-old Elko man they believe shot two people at a trailer park on the city’s south side.

According to the Elko Daily Free Press, Elko police identified Austin William Himmelman as the suspect in Thursday’s shooting.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officers found one male victim in front of a mobile home, and one female inside a trailer when they were called to the park Thursday morning. Both were transported to an Elko hospital but the man has been flown to a Utah hospital where he’s in intensive care.

The woman is recovering from surgery to remove a bullet.

UPDATE ON THE SHOOTING IN SOUTH ELKO: A suspect in the recent shooting investigation in South Elko has been identified...

Posted by Elko Police Department on Friday, January 8, 2021

