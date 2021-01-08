President Trump criticizes rioters, acknowledges he lost election

WASHINGTON, D.C.. (KOLO) - President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized rioters who swarmed the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.

Trump said in a 2 minute, 40 second video posted on Twitter the rioters do not represent the country and said those who broke the law will pay.

Trump said tempers must be cooled and calm restored.

He conceded he lost to President-election Joe Biden.

Trump said he will work for a smooth transition of power

