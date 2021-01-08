Local veteran makes silent donation to other veterans for more than a decade

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For most people, a tinted window is simply a utilitarian thing; something to block the sun or create privacy. But for retired Marine Howard McField, each window he tints has a special purpose.

As the owner of Mac’s Window Tinting, McField says it’s therapeutic. But it’s also a way to bring comfort to our local veterans.

For more than a decade, he has been tinting the windows of the Disabled American Veterans Reno Chapter 1 (DAV) vans-free of charge. These vans take veterans to their VA appointments, something critical for a state as large as Nevada where, for some, the VA is hundreds of miles away.

“Some of these folks travel 4 or 5 hours, and then they don’t have any comfort from that sun,” McField said. “So, now I feel as though I’ve done something good.”

The tinted windows also offer privacy to the veterans as they are taken to their medical appointments. But McField, or ‘Mac’ as he is known by his friends, has kept this donation a secret for years.

“I didn’t tell my customers because I don’t want them to feel obligated to come to me to make this project happen,” he said. “It’s a sense of pride for me to do it on my own.”

But recently he had a change of heart, and wanted to give credit to his customers whose business has made the donations possible.

“A light bulb went off in my head and I figured I’ll share that pat on the back, if you will, with everyone who has helped me through the years.”

He says without their support, he wouldn’t have been able to keep up the mission this long.

The DAV is a KOLO Cares Pillar Partner. To learn more about their mission, visit www.kolocares.com

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.