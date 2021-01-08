Advertisement

Local therapist discusses how to cope with major traumatic events

By Kelsey Marier
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:13 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The nation is grappling with chaos at the Capitol, an ongoing pandemic, and racial injustice. Major events like these tend to bring a load of overwhelming emotions.

“I think everybody in America at this point, they’re tired, fatigued, traumatized by the recurrence of violence and what’s taken place in our society,” Dr. Norris DuPree, Jr., a Northern Nevada Licensed Therapist said, “To me, if you’re black or white, violence is not the answer.”

Dupree says it’s important to acknowledge the events that are causing you pain. He added, “Remember that you’re not alone, that it is okay to experience your emotions, it’s okay to be angry, it’s okay to be sad.”

Developing a positive mindset and outlook on the world when you wake up is key while understanding that everyone processes their emotions differently.

“Talk to a friend, talk to a spiritual leader, talk to support groups, go out and exercise, get some fresh air, listen to music, meditate,” DuPree said.

Once we’re able to recover individually, Dupree says we then need to focus on the bigger picture.

DuPree added, “We need to purposefully ensure the love that we have for one another, for this nation and for this country, and see how we can move forward together.”

Traumatic situations in history are going to continue to happen. We will have differences and difficult conversations, but together as a nation, we will overcome.

“Be kind to yourself, be kind to others, and we’ll get through this.”

Dr. Norris DuPree, Jr., Northern Nevada Licensed Therapist

To reach out to Mr. DuPree, click here. The National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) Nevada is another resource for therapy and counseling.

