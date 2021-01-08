Law enforcement: Woman sought in fatal Minden crash has 3 prior DUIs

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) - Law enforcement says a 66-year-old Reno woman accused of vehicular homicide in connection with a crash in Minden last year has a record of multiple drunken driving convictions.

The Record Courier reports she also has lost her license more than two dozen times over the past 20 years.

In addition to the homicide charge, Joan Kathryn Wenger is accused of driving under the influence causing a collision with substantial bodily harm in the death of 70-year-old Laura Staugaard of Dayton last February on U.S. Highway 395.

Wenger’s whereabouts are unknown. Douglas County prosecutors filed formal charges last month after a lengthy investigation.

