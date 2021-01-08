Friday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

A weak system will bring snow showers to the Sierra overnight into early Friday, with some wind and a few rain showers to valleys, mainly north of Highway 50. Only minimal amounts of precipitation are expected, but travelers should be prepared for winter driving conditions through Friday morning in the Sierra. A quiet, dry weather pattern will settle in over the weekend and persist through next week. Expect chilly nights and mornings. with a slow warming trend for the afternoons. -Jeff