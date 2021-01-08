Advertisement

DMV clarifies “late-fee” confusion with some customers

By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:40 AM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - According to the DMV it had to clarify a late-fee situation with some customers.

Reno DMV’s Sean Sever said there’s a 3 month backlog on appointments and by the time some customers visit the DMV, a receipt or bill shows a late-fee depending on their business.

In some situations, Sever said the late-fee is actually a back pay. For example, a driver will pay for each month missed when they legally drove a vehicle with no valid registration. “What is happening is that people are coming in late, so they’re thinking they are paying a fine when its actually not a fine, its retroactive to when it was due, they are catching up to what they owe.”

Sever continued, “You know it’s kind of like your power bill for example, if you don’t pay your power bill for three months and you get a bill that’s three times the bill for next time, that’s what we are looking at here.”

The DMV said changing the terminology would affect its system. Sever said, “The DMV looked at changing the “late-fee” wording but can’t because it will affect other transactions that really are late fees. The DMV apologizes for any confusion and will do their best to explain this to customers that see this on their bill.”

People 65 and older are the only customers who have an extension on their drivers license and vehicle registration until July 15, 2021.

The DMV is still operating at 50% capacity to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Sever said you can walk-in, but it’s not guaranteed you will be seen. The DMV is encouraging appointments. People can also get their business done online, at a kiosk, or a AAA office.

If you’re not sure if you should head to the DMV, Sever said these are situations where it can call for an in-person visit:

  • New Nevada residents
  • Reinstatements or payment on account
  • Movement permits

If you made an appointment and don’t need one anymore, the DMV said to go online and cancel it to make room for other customers.

