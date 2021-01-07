US investigates pepper spray use at 2 Nevada youth centers

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Federal authorities are investigating whether pepper spray has been used illegally against children housed at two of Nevada’s most secure youth facilities.

The U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday that it opened a probe of the use of “chemical restraint” at Summit View Youth Center outside Las Vegas and the Nevada Youth Training Center near Elko.

It did not specify allegations that led to the investigation. A spokeswoman for the state Department of Health and Human Services and its Division of Child and Family Services did not immediately respond to messages about the investigation.

