Advertisement

US investigates pepper spray use at 2 Nevada youth centers

Pepper spray graphic
Pepper spray graphic(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:04 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Federal authorities are investigating whether pepper spray has been used illegally against children housed at two of Nevada’s most secure youth facilities.

The U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday that it opened a probe of the use of “chemical restraint” at Summit View Youth Center outside Las Vegas and the Nevada Youth Training Center near Elko.

It did not specify allegations that led to the investigation. A spokeswoman for the state Department of Health and Human Services and its Division of Child and Family Services did not immediately respond to messages about the investigation.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

President Trump supporters gather in Carson City for a Stop the Steal rally on January 5, 2021.
Pro-Trump rally underway in Carson City
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Gov. Sisolak, lawmakers respond to situation at U.S. Capitol
The Nevada Highway Patrol released this photo of an NHP patrol vehicle after it was hit on U.S....
NHP trooper hit from behind while slowing to remove debris
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
From left: Raphael Warnock and Kelly Loeffler
Warnock declared winner in Georgia Senate runoff race

Latest News

A day after a mob attacked the Capitol, President Trump releases a video.
President Trump criticizes rioters, acknowledges he lost election
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 3 additional deaths, 275 infections
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified Mariam Ramos, right, as the woman who...
Las Vegas police identify woman who abandoned child in casino restroom
Nevada Health Link logo
New law clearly separates short term limited medical plans from Health Link
In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Las Vegas Sands Corporation Chief Executive Sheldon Adelson...
Casino mogul, GOP megadonor Adelson to take medical leave