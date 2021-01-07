US Forest Service extends campground closures

VALLEJO, Calif. (KOLO) - The U.S. Forest Service says it is extending campground closures on 12 National Forests in California.

Campgrounds in the Lake Tahoe Basin are already closed for the winter season.

The latest order includes Angeles NF, Cleveland NF, Eldorado NF, Inyo NF, Los Padres NF, Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, Plumas NF, San Bernardino NF, Sequoia NF, Sierra NF, Stanislaus NF, and the Tahoe NF. Those campgrounds will be closed until at least January 29, 2021 to comply with California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Stay-at-Home orders.

The forests are open for day use. You should check the National Forests rules before visiting.

