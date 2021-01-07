Advertisement

Sun Valley home damaged in cooking fire

Crews from Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue respond to a fire at a home on Bozic Lane in Sun...
Crews from Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue respond to a fire at a home on Bozic Lane in Sun Valley on January 7, 2021.(Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue)
By Mike Watson
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 7:43 AM PST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An unattended item left on a stove started an early-morning fire in Sun Valley.

Truckee Meadows Fire responded to the home on Bozic Lane Thursday morning and found three people inside. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters say the fire serves are reminder to never leave a kitchen unattended while cooking with the stove or oven.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Trump supporters gather in Carson City for a Stop the Steal rally on January 5, 2021.
Pro-Trump rally underway in Carson City
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Gov. Sisolak, lawmakers respond to situation at U.S. Capitol
The Nevada Highway Patrol released this photo of an NHP patrol vehicle after it was hit on U.S....
NHP trooper hit from behind while slowing to remove debris
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
From left: Raphael Warnock and Kelly Loeffler
Warnock declared winner in Georgia Senate runoff race