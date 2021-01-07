Sun Valley home damaged in cooking fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An unattended item left on a stove started an early-morning fire in Sun Valley.

Truckee Meadows Fire responded to the home on Bozic Lane Thursday morning and found three people inside. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters say the fire serves are reminder to never leave a kitchen unattended while cooking with the stove or oven.

