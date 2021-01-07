Advertisement

One-third of WCSD secondary students had a failing grade

Computer
Computer(KFYR-TV)
By Abel Garcia
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:13 AM PST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The transition from a classroom to a virtual platform is resulting in some consequences for Washoe County high and middle school students, some failing at least one class this previous semester.

In a statement released by the Washoe County School District, it said 25% to 33% of secondary students had an F in a course this previous semester. Jenni Anderson. Director of Distance Learning Jenni Anderson says rolling out something different and new during a pandemic is challenging.

“They might have the machine in front of them but they may not have the skill set necessary to understand how they need to get into the programs that they need to,” said Anderson.

Anderson added student’s time management and access to technology are other issues identified. The district is working on providing more structure on its platform, helping students stay organized. Hannah Goodfellow, a sophomore in high school tells me this change has been far from easy

“At home, there is a lot of distractions and there is a lot of things that you say this should take more time than my school work,” Goodfellow said.

Paul Goodfellow, Hannah’s father said there is nothing more important than staying involved.

“It is scary that we are leaving behind an entire generation of students that are going to struggle from this point forward if we don’t bring them back to the fold,” Paul Goodfellow said.

Robin Johnson, another WCSD parent is advising others to constantly monitor their student’s work and help with motivation.

“They need you, they need that accountability, and they need the social-emotional part of parenting,” Johnson said.

The Washoe County School District is working on collecting more laptops for students and providing an online guide to help everyone succeed.

For more resources click on this link: https://www.washoeschools.net/domain/1452

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Trump supporters gather in Carson City for a Stop the Steal rally on January 5, 2021.
Pro-Trump rally underway in Carson City
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Gov. Sisolak, lawmakers respond to situation at U.S. Capitol
The Nevada Highway Patrol released this photo of an NHP patrol vehicle after it was hit on U.S....
NHP trooper hit from behind while slowing to remove debris
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
From left: Raphael Warnock and Kelly Loeffler
Warnock declared winner in Georgia Senate runoff race

Latest News

A day after a mob attacked the Capitol, President Trump releases a video.
President Trump criticizes rioters, acknowledges he lost election
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 3 additional deaths, 275 infections
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified Mariam Ramos, right, as the woman who...
Las Vegas police identify woman who abandoned child in casino restroom
Nevada Health Link logo
New law clearly separates short term limited medical plans from Health Link
In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Las Vegas Sands Corporation Chief Executive Sheldon Adelson...
Casino mogul, GOP megadonor Adelson to take medical leave