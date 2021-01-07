One-third of WCSD secondary students had a failing grade

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The transition from a classroom to a virtual platform is resulting in some consequences for Washoe County high and middle school students, some failing at least one class this previous semester.

In a statement released by the Washoe County School District, it said 25% to 33% of secondary students had an F in a course this previous semester. Jenni Anderson. Director of Distance Learning Jenni Anderson says rolling out something different and new during a pandemic is challenging.

“They might have the machine in front of them but they may not have the skill set necessary to understand how they need to get into the programs that they need to,” said Anderson.

Anderson added student’s time management and access to technology are other issues identified. The district is working on providing more structure on its platform, helping students stay organized. Hannah Goodfellow, a sophomore in high school tells me this change has been far from easy

“At home, there is a lot of distractions and there is a lot of things that you say this should take more time than my school work,” Goodfellow said.

Paul Goodfellow, Hannah’s father said there is nothing more important than staying involved.

“It is scary that we are leaving behind an entire generation of students that are going to struggle from this point forward if we don’t bring them back to the fold,” Paul Goodfellow said.

Robin Johnson, another WCSD parent is advising others to constantly monitor their student’s work and help with motivation.

“They need you, they need that accountability, and they need the social-emotional part of parenting,” Johnson said.

The Washoe County School District is working on collecting more laptops for students and providing an online guide to help everyone succeed.

For more resources click on this link: https://www.washoeschools.net/domain/1452

