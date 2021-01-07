Advertisement

NHP trooper hit from behind while slowing to remove debris

The Nevada Highway Patrol released this photo of an NHP patrol vehicle after it was hit on U.S....
The Nevada Highway Patrol released this photo of an NHP patrol vehicle after it was hit on U.S. 395 in the Panther Valley sarea.(Nevada Highway Patrol)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:19 PM PST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was hit from behind Wednesday night while slowing to remove a chair from U.S. 395.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on the northbound lane of U.S. 395 in the Panther Valley area.

The trooper suffered minor injuries, the NHP said, and was not taken to the hospital for treatment.

It was the fifth time the trooper had been hit.

As of about 8 p.m. a tow-truck was on the scene and all lanes are expected to be open by 9 p.m. Two of three lanes were blocked.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Trump supporters gather in Carson City for a Stop the Steal rally on January 5, 2021.
Pro-Trump rally underway in Carson City
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Gov. Sisolak, lawmakers respond to situation at U.S. Capitol
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
From left: Raphael Warnock and Kelly Loeffler
Warnock declared winner in Georgia Senate runoff race

Latest News

Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 3 additional deaths, 275 infections
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified Mariam Ramos, right, as the woman who...
Las Vegas police identify woman who abandoned child in casino restroom
Nevada Health Link logo
New law clearly separates short term limited medical plans from Health Link
In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Las Vegas Sands Corporation Chief Executive Sheldon Adelson...
Casino mogul, GOP megadonor Adelson to take medical leave
Pepper spray graphic
US investigates pepper spray use at 2 Nevada youth centers