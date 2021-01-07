NHP trooper hit from behind while slowing to remove debris

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was hit from behind Wednesday night while slowing to remove a chair from U.S. 395.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on the northbound lane of U.S. 395 in the Panther Valley area.

The trooper suffered minor injuries, the NHP said, and was not taken to the hospital for treatment.

It was the fifth time the trooper had been hit.

As of about 8 p.m. a tow-truck was on the scene and all lanes are expected to be open by 9 p.m. Two of three lanes were blocked.

