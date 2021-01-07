New law clearly separates short term limited medical plans from Health Link

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Broker Alex Sampson is busy these days helping local residents connect with a health insurance program through Nevada Health Link.

But just seven days ago, a new law went into effect here in Nevada which may make the process less confusing for consumers looking for health care insurance coverage on their own.

The law impacts short term limited health medical plans. These are plans which provide very limited coverage for one year only to customers and could be confused with policies on Health Link.

“They are being advertised as extremely affordable plans,” says Janel Davis, Health Link Communications Officer. “But again when they go to use those plans and they go to the hospital for example, what they are finding out; what they need health wise is not covered,” says Davis.

The short term limited health medical plans can now only offer coverage for six months--no longer. That recent change in the law may stop the consumer from believing they are comparing apples to apples when it comes to plans associated with Nevada Health Link as they run for one year. Also, the plans must tell the consumer there are health insurance opportunities through Health Link.

While the law will help Nevada residents make more informed decisions about their health coverage, Davis says her agency is seeing a big push by out-of-state insurances claiming to be just like Health Link.

But here, too, the plans provide less coverage and oversight. She suspects the push to buy the plans is because there is a little more than a week to get health care coverage through the exchange.

“Ask them questions,” she says. “If you are getting phone calls from these aggressive people who are calling you and trying to sell you these plans, you can always call them back. You can check on our Nevada Health Link website. Their name; ask for their name. Also, contact the Nevada Division of Insurance double check their licensure,” says Davis.

For those who sign up by the January 15, 2020 deadline, health coverage will begin February 1, 2020.

