Nevada votes included in the electoral college challenge

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “I and 60 of my colleagues rise to dispute the electoral college votes from Arizona,” said Arizona Representative Paul Gosar earlier today on the floor of the House of Representatives.”

Such a move is not traditional with the official count of the electoral college vote in our Nation’s Capitol.

Arizona’s votes were the first to be challenged. But if the process was allowed to continue, Nevada’s six electoral votes would be challenged as well. That’s because Nevada is one of the battle ground states whose votes went to the Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden.

“It says Nevada, as I have said in past discussions, Nevada is a becoming a blue state,” says Professor Fred Lokken with the political science department at Truckee Meadows Community College. “We are still a mix of the two camps, and we are where the tribalism is literally at war,” he says.

Lokken says the challenge to Nevada’s electoral votes is baseless. Indeed, there were various lawsuits which were filed in the state after Election Day in both state and federal court by the Trump Campaign and state Republican Party. All struck down, the electoral vote in Nevada was certified by the state Supreme Court and Nevada’s governor and secretary of state.

Nevada’s six electors cast their ballots in early December.

And then came today. “It was fair it was free and to question it you have to have an ulterior motive and agenda. Because there are no facts to support it, says Lokken.

In the end the certification will happen. That’s because a majority of the house and senate membership will eventually vote to make it so.

Lokken says today’s challenge was simply a way for a select group of lawmakers to appease President Trump.

