NASA shows off biggest canyon in solar system

It’s called Valles Marineris
By Ed Payne
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:51 AM PST|Updated: 6 hours ago
(Gray News) – Arizona’s Grand Canyon has met its match.

NASA released a photo of what it says is the largest canyon in our solar system.

Known as Valles Marineris, it stretches over 2,500 miles across the Martian equator and is 7 miles deep.

It’s 10 times as long as the Grand Canyon and three times deeper.

If it were on Earth, this valley would stretch from New York City to San Francisco.

The new images were taken by a special camera on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter called HiRISE.

It’s the most powerful camera ever sent to another planet and is part of ongoing research from the University of Arizona in Tucson.

