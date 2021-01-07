Murder charges considered in Douglas Co. overdose death

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has announced that murder charges are being considered in connection with an overdose death.

On December 19, 2020, Jason Kaspian was found dead in his apartment on Vista Grande Drive.

Investigators say they found evidence that Brittany Miller, 25, of Dayton had sold opiate based drugs to Kaspian.

Under Nevada State Law, a person can be charged with murder if they provide a controlled substance to another person whose death is a result of the substance.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the possible Murder and Sales of a Controlled Substance charges, pending toxicology reports.

