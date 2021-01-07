Advertisement

Local pet store starts food distribution for animal shelters

Pet Station looks to fill the needs of local animal shelters
Pet Station in Reno
Pet Station in Reno(KOLO)
By Shelby Reilly
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:54 AM PST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local pet store has started a distribution project to make sure that animal shelters in the area have enough food.

Gratton explained once they started reaching out to shelters, they realized many of them were desperate for food. With that being said, they decided to make it an ongoing project.

“We do some work with different companies that we in the store to get some food, we do donation bins in the stores where customers can actually donate things and we actually decided to take some of our own stock,” Gratton said.

Gratton said they will reach out to shelters in the area to see what their need is, and then they will come to pick up the food on the scheduled distribution day.

“We take the foods and stuff that we’ve gathered and she’s able to divide those out based on the shelter’s needs. Some shelters need more than others, some need less,” Gratton said.

He said their first distribution was in December and their goal is to have one at least once a month. During their first distribution, they were able to help eight shelters, and Gratton said it will be even more in the future.

“Food is a huge need right now but actually shelters have already expressed need in other things; litter, foods, toys for enrichment,” Gratton said.

Their next distribution will be on January 13th, where Gratton said they will be helping even more shelters. If you would like to donate, you can stop by any of the Pet Station locations and put it into the donation drop-off bin.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Trump supporters gather in Carson City for a Stop the Steal rally on January 5, 2021.
Pro-Trump rally underway in Carson City
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Gov. Sisolak, lawmakers respond to situation at U.S. Capitol
The Nevada Highway Patrol released this photo of an NHP patrol vehicle after it was hit on U.S....
NHP trooper hit from behind while slowing to remove debris
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
From left: Raphael Warnock and Kelly Loeffler
Warnock declared winner in Georgia Senate runoff race

Latest News

A day after a mob attacked the Capitol, President Trump releases a video.
President Trump criticizes rioters, acknowledges he lost election
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 3 additional deaths, 275 infections
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified Mariam Ramos, right, as the woman who...
Las Vegas police identify woman who abandoned child in casino restroom
Nevada Health Link logo
New law clearly separates short term limited medical plans from Health Link
In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Las Vegas Sands Corporation Chief Executive Sheldon Adelson...
Casino mogul, GOP megadonor Adelson to take medical leave