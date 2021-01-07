Local pet store starts food distribution for animal shelters

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local pet store has started a distribution project to make sure that animal shelters in the area have enough food.

Gratton explained once they started reaching out to shelters, they realized many of them were desperate for food. With that being said, they decided to make it an ongoing project.

“We do some work with different companies that we in the store to get some food, we do donation bins in the stores where customers can actually donate things and we actually decided to take some of our own stock,” Gratton said.

Gratton said they will reach out to shelters in the area to see what their need is, and then they will come to pick up the food on the scheduled distribution day.

“We take the foods and stuff that we’ve gathered and she’s able to divide those out based on the shelter’s needs. Some shelters need more than others, some need less,” Gratton said.

He said their first distribution was in December and their goal is to have one at least once a month. During their first distribution, they were able to help eight shelters, and Gratton said it will be even more in the future.

“Food is a huge need right now but actually shelters have already expressed need in other things; litter, foods, toys for enrichment,” Gratton said.

Their next distribution will be on January 13th, where Gratton said they will be helping even more shelters. If you would like to donate, you can stop by any of the Pet Station locations and put it into the donation drop-off bin.

