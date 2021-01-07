Advertisement

Casino mogul, GOP megadonor Adelson to take medical leave

In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Las Vegas Sands Corporation Chief Executive Sheldon Adelson...
In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Las Vegas Sands Corporation Chief Executive Sheldon Adelson sits onstage before President Donald Trump speaks at the Israeli American Council National Summit in Hollywood, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:17 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas Sands announced Thursday that chairman Sheldon Adelson will take a medical leave after recently resuming cancer treatments.

President and COO Robert G. Goldstein will take the post of acting CEO and chairman. Adelson first announced that he was being treated for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma back in 2019.

Adelson is a Republican megadonor who recently gave $75 million to a super PAC that attacked President-elect Joe Biden in the lead-up to last November’s election. Adelson also owns the largest circulating newspaper in Nevada, the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

President Trump supporters gather in Carson City for a Stop the Steal rally on January 5, 2021.
Pro-Trump rally underway in Carson City
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Gov. Sisolak, lawmakers respond to situation at U.S. Capitol
The Nevada Highway Patrol released this photo of an NHP patrol vehicle after it was hit on U.S....
NHP trooper hit from behind while slowing to remove debris
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
From left: Raphael Warnock and Kelly Loeffler
Warnock declared winner in Georgia Senate runoff race

Latest News

South Lake Tahoe City Council cancels all events until the fall.
South Lake Tahoe introduces more help for small businesses
Local vendors, merchants looking for support in 2021
Local vendors, merchants looking for support in 2021
Second Stimulus Check Is On Its Way
Northern Nevadans receive the second stimulus check
More than 300 merchants and vendors sell their goods at the store inside of Reno Town Mall
Local vendors, merchants looking for support in 2021