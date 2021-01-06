Advertisement

WCSO trading tickets for a second chance to advocate for organ donation

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 1:59 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For one week in Washoe County, drivers pulled over for minor violations could catch a break from the Sheriff’s Office.

In partnership with Donor Network West, the WCSO has created a “Second Chances” initiative running from January 5th through the 11th. Drivers stopped for minor infractions could be given a warning in place of a citation if they’re a registered organ donor.

“One person can have up to 8 people saved through organ donations and they can help up to 75 people with tissue,” said Sheriff Darin Balaam. “We’ll give you a second chance, because you’ve decided to give someone a second chance at life.”

This initiative, which takes place in other cities, was started in part to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Reagan Tone’s kidney transplant. The now three-year-old daughter of Deputy Nick Tone was born with renal failure and had her first major surgery at four days old.

“She was on dialysis in our house for 14 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Deputy Tone. “We knew what she was missing. The experiences, the friends, all the social experiences she never got to experience.”

Little Reagan Tone received a kidney from a 24-year-old. Deputy Tone says his family’s situation opened his eyes to the importance of organ donation.

“All of that process and all of these experiences wouldn’t have been possible without her donor,” said Deputy Tone. “It’s such a big deal that a lot of people don’t see the other side.”

“Someone on the registry was able to give her an organ to save her life, gave her a second chance,” said Nicole Bishop, regional director of Donor Network West. “As the WCSO is giving those drivers in the community a second chance.”

To learn more about the “Second Chances” initiative and to become an organ donor, click here.

