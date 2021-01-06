Advertisement

Warnock declared winner in Georgia Senate runoff race

From left: Raphael Warnock and Kelly Loeffler
From left: Raphael Warnock and Kelly Loeffler(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 11:08 PM PST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock has won his Senate runoff election. Warnock, who served as pastor for the same Atlanta church where slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. grew up and preached, becomes the first Black senator elected in Georgia.

The Tuesday victory gives Democrats a chance to seize control of the Senate for the opening of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidency. Democrats need to win both of Georgia’s Senate runoff elections to claim the Senate majority.

Warnock defeated Republican incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a former businesswoman who was appointed to the Senate less than a year ago and had the strong support of outgoing President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Trump supporters gather in Carson City for a Stop the Steal rally on January 5, 2021.
Pro-Trump rally underway in Carson City
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Gov. Sisolak, lawmakers respond to situation at U.S. Capitol
The Nevada Highway Patrol released this photo of an NHP patrol vehicle after it was hit on U.S....
NHP trooper hit from behind while slowing to remove debris
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol

Latest News

In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Las Vegas Sands Corporation Chief Executive Sheldon Adelson...
Casino mogul, GOP megadonor Adelson to take medical leave
President Trump supporters gather in Carson City for a Stop the Steal rally on January 5, 2021.
Pro-Trump rally underway in Carson City
"My Dad, after a long-fought battle, succumbed to an illness," stated his daughter, Sen. Dina...
Joe Neal, Nevada’s first Black state senator, dies at 85
Nevada's Presidential Electors cast their ballots for Joe Biden.
Nevada awards its six electoral votes to Joe Biden