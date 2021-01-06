Report: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West preparing to divorce

(CNN) - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are discussing divorce, two sources close to Kardashian said.

The sources also said they’ve been in marriage counseling and living separately for the last few months.

West has been staying at their home in Wyoming, while Kardashian was in California with their four children.

The two got married in 2014.

Sources said there is no drama between the couple, and they are “fully aligned” when it comes to their kids.

CNN has reached out to their reps for comment but hasn’t heard back.

