Realtors predict house prices to rise in northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Despite the coronavirus pandemic, homes are selling fast in northern Nevada. According to the Reno Sparks Association of Realtors (RSAR) Northern Nevada continues to face an inventory crisis in this seller’s market.

RSAR’s President Gary MacDonald said a healthy housing market is a 6-month supply, but our area has “days-supply” of inventory. In December of 2020 the average price of a house was sold at $449,000 and MacDonald said we won’t see a decrease anytime soon.

“Unfortunately in a market where there is more demand than there is property available for sale, it is going to naturally incline the prices upward, rather than downward.”

He said people are leaving expensive cities since they can work from home. “If you are coming out of San Jose, Marin County, San Francisco, and you are looking into this market place, its attractive, its attractive because of pricing, its attractive because of lifestyle.”

MacDonald also said builders are creating homes, but not for first time buyers. “Some of the things that have slowed down building is the availability to get workers, availability to get land, and the availability to get the processes completed through local governments and things like that, but they are still building homes.”

This year RSAR said banks will continue working with homeowners who have been impacted by the virus. RSAR’s CEO April LaBrie said there will be some foreclosures, but not like the 2008 short sales because most people aren’t underwater.

LaBrie said latest reports show people have equity in their homes, so they will be selling it for more than they owe on the mortgage, rather than go into foreclosure.

