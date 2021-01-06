Rancher Bundy’s son arrested in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A son of rancher and states’ rights advocate Cliven Bundy has been arrested in Nevada.

The Las Vegas Sun reports 41-year-old Cliven Lance Bundy appeared in court Tuesday after he was jailed on warrants including violating a domestic violence restraining order and resisting a public officer.

Henderson police confirmed the arrest. In 2015, Bundy was sentenced to prison for 2013 felony convictions.

Bundy’s father gained national attention over a 2014 armed standoff with federal agents near the family ranch in Nevada. Two years later, Bundy’s brothers led a 41-day anti-government protest occupation at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon.

