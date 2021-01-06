Advertisement

Rancher Bundy’s son arrested in Henderson

This undated file booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows...
This undated file booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Cliven Lance Bundy. Bundy, 35, the adult son of southern Nevada rancher and states’ rights advocate(AP Photo/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 3:44 PM PST
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A son of rancher and states’ rights advocate Cliven Bundy has been arrested in Nevada.

The Las Vegas Sun reports 41-year-old Cliven Lance Bundy appeared in court Tuesday after he was jailed on warrants including violating a domestic violence restraining order and resisting a public officer.

Henderson police confirmed the arrest. In 2015, Bundy was sentenced to prison for 2013 felony convictions.

Bundy’s father gained national attention over a 2014 armed standoff with federal agents near the family ranch in Nevada. Two years later, Bundy’s brothers led a 41-day anti-government protest occupation at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon.

