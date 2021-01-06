Advertisement

Proposed project could result in big changes to Steamboat Ditch

14 miles of canal would be converted into pipeline
This is the route of the canal that may be converted into pipeline.
This is the route of the canal that may be converted into pipeline.(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 5:29 PM PST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Steamboat Ditch could be looking a lot different soon. There are discussions to possibly convert it into a pipeline.

“The canal was built in the 1880s,” said Mike Barnes who lives adjacent to the creek. “There is a part of Reno’s history that if they encapsulate in concrete pipes would be gone forever.”

That is indeed part of what is being proposed by the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service.

“The goal here is to target the potential for flooding from the Steamboat Canal because it is higher than some of the properties there,” said Ray Dotson, a state conservationist.

Part of what the proposed project calls for is replacing about 14 miles of open canal with pipelines. A move to prevent flooding in the area.

Barnes doesn’t feel that is a real concern, as he’s lived right next to the canal for six years, and says it has only even come close to flooding once.

“Right now what we have is an opportunity to make a plan to determine the steps to move forward to help mitigate some of that flood risk,” Dotson added.

This project is in its earliest stage, and you can still have your voice heard regarding the proposal until January 15th. Click here to find out more.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Trump supporters gather in Carson City for a Stop the Steal rally on January 5, 2021.
Pro-Trump rally underway in Carson City
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Gov. Sisolak, lawmakers respond to situation at U.S. Capitol
The Nevada Highway Patrol released this photo of an NHP patrol vehicle after it was hit on U.S....
NHP trooper hit from behind while slowing to remove debris
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
From left: Raphael Warnock and Kelly Loeffler
Warnock declared winner in Georgia Senate runoff race

Latest News

Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 3 additional deaths, 275 infections
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified Mariam Ramos, right, as the woman who...
Las Vegas police identify woman who abandoned child in casino restroom
Nevada Health Link logo
New law clearly separates short term limited medical plans from Health Link
In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Las Vegas Sands Corporation Chief Executive Sheldon Adelson...
Casino mogul, GOP megadonor Adelson to take medical leave
Pepper spray graphic
US investigates pepper spray use at 2 Nevada youth centers