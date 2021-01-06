Proposed project could result in big changes to Steamboat Ditch

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Steamboat Ditch could be looking a lot different soon. There are discussions to possibly convert it into a pipeline.

“The canal was built in the 1880s,” said Mike Barnes who lives adjacent to the creek. “There is a part of Reno’s history that if they encapsulate in concrete pipes would be gone forever.”

That is indeed part of what is being proposed by the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service.

“The goal here is to target the potential for flooding from the Steamboat Canal because it is higher than some of the properties there,” said Ray Dotson, a state conservationist.

Part of what the proposed project calls for is replacing about 14 miles of open canal with pipelines. A move to prevent flooding in the area.

Barnes doesn’t feel that is a real concern, as he’s lived right next to the canal for six years, and says it has only even come close to flooding once.

“Right now what we have is an opportunity to make a plan to determine the steps to move forward to help mitigate some of that flood risk,” Dotson added.

This project is in its earliest stage, and you can still have your voice heard regarding the proposal until January 15th. Click here to find out more.

