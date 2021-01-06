Pro-Trump rally underway in Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong advised people to avoid the downtown area Wednesday as supporters of President Trump demonstrated during a Stop the Steal rally.

The community was told to anticipate a large gathering and expect traffic delays.

In a statement, officials said state and local law enforcement agencies are collaborating to ensure all resources are available in response to the demonstration.

Authorities are reminding you, if you see something suspicious, say something. The dispatch non-emergency number is (775) 887-COPS (2677), call 911 for emergencies.

