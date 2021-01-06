Advertisement

Pro-Trump rally underway in Carson City

President Trump supporters gather in Carson City for a Stop the Steal rally on January 5, 2021.
President Trump supporters gather in Carson City for a Stop the Steal rally on January 5, 2021.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:57 AM PST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong advised people to avoid the downtown area Wednesday as supporters of President Trump demonstrated during a Stop the Steal rally.

The community was told to anticipate a large gathering and expect traffic delays.

In a statement, officials said state and local law enforcement agencies are collaborating to ensure all resources are available in response to the demonstration.

Authorities are reminding you, if you see something suspicious, say something. The dispatch non-emergency number is (775) 887-COPS (2677), call 911 for emergencies.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Gov. Sisolak, lawmakers respond to situation at U.S. Capitol
The Nevada Highway Patrol released this photo of an NHP patrol vehicle after it was hit on U.S....
NHP trooper hit from behind while slowing to remove debris
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
From left: Raphael Warnock and Kelly Loeffler
Warnock declared winner in Georgia Senate runoff race

Latest News

Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 3 additional deaths, 275 infections
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified Mariam Ramos, right, as the woman who...
Las Vegas police identify woman who abandoned child in casino restroom
Nevada Health Link logo
New law clearly separates short term limited medical plans from Health Link
In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Las Vegas Sands Corporation Chief Executive Sheldon Adelson...
Casino mogul, GOP megadonor Adelson to take medical leave
Pepper spray graphic
US investigates pepper spray use at 2 Nevada youth centers