Nevada governor to deliver State of the State address online

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will pre-record his second State of the State address and publish it online on Jan. 19 as a health precaution because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democratic governor announced Tuesday that he would also release his proposed budget the day before his address.

The speech will emphasize the governor’s priorities before the state’s legislative session begins February.

The state is facing a substantial deficit because of the pandemic. In November, Sisolak had told state agencies to prepare for 12% budget cuts in each of the next two fiscal years. A special session last summer had made $1 billion in cuts from the previous budget.

