KOLO 8 Anchor Noah Bond takes role of deputy during intense and real scenarios

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) -- KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond agreed to walk in the footsteps of a Washoe County Sheriff’s deputy for a day.

Sheriff Darin Balaam put him to the test by thrusting him into several real and very difficult scenarios to help our readers understand what the men and women on his force are expected to do at any given moment.

All of the weapons used in the roll plays are fake. We do want to warn our readers that the video with this report may be considered disturbing.

Bond first joined deputies in a classroom for a crash course designed to help them best serve the public.

The lessons included gun and taser use, when to shoot and when to refrain, and also when to simply talk and comfort.

“On some calls we can be in a very serious situation and then other calls have to talk to people and to gain trust of people,” said Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, Sheriff Jeff McCaskill.

Bond took part in four role plays. One started with a call about a man in possible need of help by a tower.

Bond said he had no idea what to expect as he pulled a patrol car up to the structure.

He was immediately approached by two men holding phones to capture video. Several others remained the distance watching in silence.

Bond said to them, “So how do you know this gentleman over here?”

“We don’t. We just don’t want you messing with him,” one large man loudly responded.

Bond responded, “I’m here to help him out. I need you two to step back so I can talk to him.”

“All on camera,” one man quickly responded as he continued taking video.

“Good, post it to Facebook,” Bone replied.

He approached a man laying on a hard concrete sidewalk near the tower.

“Are you OK?” Bond.

“I could be warmer. I have nowhere to go,” he responded.

“Do you need some blankets?” Bond.

“That’d be nice,” the man said.

“OK,” Bond.

“I’ll take some spare change too,” the man said.

Bond decided the man is breaking no laws. He planned to give him a blanket.

Bond asked a deputy after the role play ended, “Is that normal for people to treat you like that with their phones?”

“Happens all the time,” he replied.

The second scenario involved a man displaying unusual behavior in a park. He was found sitting by himself.

“Are you OK?” Bond asked him.

“No. I had a horrible day,” he replied.

“Do you want to tell me about it?” Bond.

“Yeah. I got fired this morning. I won’t be able to give my kids Christmas presents,” he said.

“Oh man,” Bond.

The man responded as he pulls a knife out of his jacket and places it near his throat, “I don’t want anybody to see what I’m going to do.”

Bond responded, “I want you to put that knife down right now!”

The man responded, “I don’t want to hurt you.”

Bond tased him and told him to push the knife away from his body.

Deputies later told Bond he should have used his gun to match force.

“We have a suicidal suspect in the park. He has a knife in his hand,” Bond said into his mock radio to other officers.

“How can you help me?” the man shouted from the ground.

“These are all temporary things. This is going to pass,” Bond replied.

“I’m so stupid,” the man said.

“Go ahead and push that knife away from you. Push that knife away,” Bond demanded.

The man complies.

“Good job!” Bond.

“We’re going to have some other officers come and we’re going to have a little talk OK and we’re going to get you some help,” Bond.

“Can I get up yet?” the man asks.

“No. I want you to lay down,” Bond responds.

The man survives to get help.

The third scenario involved a man and his vehicle stopped in the middle of the street.

His keys are locked inside.

Bond failed to gain control of the man as he circled the car and eventually pulled out a gun and pointed it right at him.

Bond first pulled out his taser by accident and eventually pulled out his gun nine seconds later after he was able to fully process what was happening.

Bond took shelter behind the vehicle and ordered the man to drop the gun twice before shooting him in the chest with his paint gun.

All of the scenarios you just read about actually happened somewhere in our Nation.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputies respond to stalled and suspicious vehicles on a daily basis.

They also respond to more than one suicidal call per day.

The final scenario involved Bond sitting on a hillside in a patrol vehicle observing multiple cars speeding and running stop signs. Bond could only stop one vehicle, which would allow the others to drive away.

The deputy sitting in the patrol vehicle next to Bond asked him why he made his choice. Bond said he stopped the first car he observed breaking a law.

The deputy then assured Bond Washoe County trains law environment officers to make the best judgments they can at any given moment.

