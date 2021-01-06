Gov. Sisolak, lawmakers respond to situation at U.S. Capitol
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada lawmakers are responding to the developing situation in Washington, D.C. as protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building halting the Electoral Vote count.
Governor Steve Sisolak tweeted: The chaos that has erupted in the United States Capitol is the opposite of patriotic -- it is undemocratic and un-American. I am praying for the safety of Nevada’s federal delegation, all congressional members and staff, & law enforcement officers. This must stop.
Representative Mark Amodei tweeted: January 6, 2021: History made today for all the wrong reasons. Shameful. All our Washington staff are safe.
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford tweeted: What we are experiencing in our Nation’s Capitol is a terrifying attack on our democratic republic. I’m praying that no one else is harmed in this violent attempt to overthrow our government, and I’m praying for our Country on this a dark day in our history. May God Bless us.
In a tweet, Senator Jacky Rosen said: The violent attacks we are seeing on our democracy today are reprehensible. It’s time for us as a nation to come together and denounce hate and violence. Together, we will overcome and rebuild our nation.
In a separate tweet, Rosen said: My team and I are safe. I remain grateful to our Capitol police for keeping us safe, and am monitoring the situation very closely.
Representative Susie Lee of Nevada’s 3rd District tweeted: This is more than protesting. This is more than rioting. This is violent extremism aimed at the very heart of our democracy. It needs to stop. @realDonaldTrump, you have a responsibility to stop this. You need to unequivocally call for an end to this violence. Now.
January 6, 2021
