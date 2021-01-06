Airport expects to see a major dip in travelers following the holiday season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RTIA) is expected to see a big decrease in travelers with the holiday season coming to an end.

Brian Kulpin, vice president of marketing and public affairs for the RTIA, said during their busiest days over Christmas, they were seeing between 4,000-5,000 travelers a day. That was the busiest the airport had been since March.

However, Kulpin said those numbers are expected to drop significantly over the next few months.

“We’re going to see those numbers drop back down again to maybe 2,000 passengers a day, 1,900 passengers a day rather than the close to 5,000 we were seeing during some of those busiest days,” Kulpin said.

He explained usually, the airport would be seeing heavy travel days over Presidents Day or Martin Luther King Day following New Year’s. Due to COVID-19, he said it is hard to predict if that will be the case this year.

“It just depends on the lockdowns and people’s willingness to travel,” Kulpin said.

Kulpin said March could potentially be a busy month for them because of people wanting to come ski and snowboard during spring break, but it depends on how much snow we get over the next few months. He also anticipates it could get a lot busier over the summer months.

“As we look ahead, we do expect that when vaccines have been put into a large number of people, say we get into June. There is going to be a lot of pent up demand to travel at that point,” Kulpin said.

No matter what the airport sees in 2021, Kulpin said they will handle whatever is thrown their way in the safest way possible.

