Pandemic impacts on New Year’s fitness goals

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The New Year is one of the busiest times of the year for many gyms like CrossFit Bangarang in South Reno where during these difficult times they are making people’s fitness goals possible.

Erica and Corey Tague are working on staying fit this year in order to help with their pregnancy. With 25 percent capacity, Corey tells me CrossFit Bangarang provides a safe space to work out. Erica though is working out from home to minimize exposure to COVID-19.

“The gym offering us to take equipment home and workout at home has been a huge plus,” said Corey.

Gym owner, Ian Dykins, said he’s providing a virtual program for members who would prefer it that way. He added that this New Year he is still seeing a rise in members as people want to safely get moving again.

“Now we have adjusted the program to where you can have minimal equipment and still do the workouts from home,” Dykins said.

Trainers said they are helping their clients accomplish their New Year’s resolutions. Trainer Alyssa Kruger is focusing on keeping those more at risk away from exposure.

“A lot of people always have an excuse and this is just another excuse to not come into the gym, this is the most important time to be in the gym,” Kruger said.

Kruger said that during these tough times many of her clients have been in self-isolation, so right now working out can be very essential to your mental health as well.

