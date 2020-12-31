Woman injured in hit-and-run crash

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police have confirmed than an elderly woman was injured while walking across Pyramid Way at C Street. The driver left the scene after the crash, going westbound on C Street from Pyramid.

Police are looking for the suspect vehicle, believed to be a white or silver Toyota Corolla with a black front bumper.

Police say the victim’s injuries are series and they do not appear to be life-threatening, but that could change.

If you have any information, call the Sparks Police Department at (775) 353-2428.

