Woman injured in hit-and-run crash
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 2:20 PM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police have confirmed than an elderly woman was injured while walking across Pyramid Way at C Street. The driver left the scene after the crash, going westbound on C Street from Pyramid.
Police are looking for the suspect vehicle, believed to be a white or silver Toyota Corolla with a black front bumper.
Police say the victim’s injuries are series and they do not appear to be life-threatening, but that could change.
If you have any information, call the Sparks Police Department at (775) 353-2428.
