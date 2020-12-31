Advertisement

Woman injured in hit-and-run crash

Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run on Pyramid Way at C Street
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run on Pyramid Way at C Street(KOLO-TV)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 2:20 PM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police have confirmed than an elderly woman was injured while walking across Pyramid Way at C Street. The driver left the scene after the crash, going westbound on C Street from Pyramid.

Police are looking for the suspect vehicle, believed to be a white or silver Toyota Corolla with a black front bumper.

Police say the victim’s injuries are series and they do not appear to be life-threatening, but that could change.

If you have any information, call the Sparks Police Department at (775) 353-2428.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks virtually about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Nevada on December...
Gov. Sisolak: 25,656 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered so far in Nevada
California coronavirus COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Greater Sacramento area could be released from Stay at Home order by January 1
Panoramic photo of the Las Vegas Strip at night, Photo Date: 7/9/2009
Officials raise concerns over planned NYE party in Las Vegas
Mugshot of David Saunders
Man faces arson charges after incident in Downtown Reno McDonald’s
Transitioning to tier 2 of COVID vaccinations

Latest News

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
WCHD clarifies confusion over who’s currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that Nevada’s sexual assault kit testing...
Nevada’s backlog of untested sexual assault kits cleared
The Judge ordered payments be made by Christmas Eve.
Judge rules Nevada no longer in Contempt of Court
NDOT crews set to work on next phase of spaghetti bowl project
NDOT crews set to work on next phase of spaghetti bowl project