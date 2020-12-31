Virtual concert to benefit Artown

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Portland-based band well-known to northern Nevada residents is providing entertainment virtually this year, and their latest show is benefitting the Reno art community.

Pink Martini has been known to win over crowds at their sold-out Artown Christmas season shows. To end 2020, the orchestral group will offer a pre-recorded concert, “Good Riddance 2020.” The concert will be available for download on December 31 to help people wrap up what has been a tough year for most Americans.

20% of the proceeds from each ticket purchased using the special link benefits Artown. Pink Martini fans and Artown supporters are encouraged to follow this link to purchase concert access: www.ourconcerts.live/pinkmartini/artown.

The concert will feature holiday classics new and old, alongside fan favorite Pink Martini songs.

