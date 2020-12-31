Advertisement

Thursday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:35 PM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

A fast-moving system will bring snow showers overnight into the early morning hours on Thursday. Watch for slippery spots for the morning commute. The weather will clear to welcome 2021 by Thursday night, but this break will not last long. A pair of weak systems will bring breezy conditions with a few showers and light Sierra snow over the weekend. Stronger storms are likely next week. Keep your travel plans flexible and be prepared for winter travel, especially in the mountains. -Jeff

