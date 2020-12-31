Advertisement

Thursday AM Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 5:39 AM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The morning commute may contain we slick roads from overnight snow which will end this morning across west central Nevada. A notable pattern change is anticipated starting Saturday night with a series of moist Pacific storms hitting the region through next week. Strong winds, heavy mountain snows, and fluctuations between rain and snow in valleys are likely.

8 Day Forecast Starting Dec 31
8 Day Forecast Starting Dec 31(KOLO)

Transitioning to tier 2 of COVID vaccinations

