Advertisement

The Discovery mourns loss of Reno native and Gilligan’s Island star, Dawn Wells

Dawn Wells, who played the wholesome Mary Ann among a misfit band of shipwrecked castaways on...
Dawn Wells, who played the wholesome Mary Ann among a misfit band of shipwrecked castaways on the 1960s sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” died Wednesday of causes related to COVID-19, her publicist said. She was 82.(Gray)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:47 PM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An outpouring of support from the community following news of Dawn Wells’ death. Wells starred as Mary Ann in “Gilligan’s Island,” and was born in Reno and attended Reno High School. She died Wednesday from complications related to COVID-19. She was 82 years old.

President and CEO of the Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum, Matt Sinclair released the following statement:

“We are saddened by the loss of Dawn Wells. Dawn has a longstanding connection to Reno and to The Discovery. Dawn was born to Joe Wesley and Evelyn Wells in Reno, Nevada, where she attended Reno High School.

“Dawn was a huge supporter of The Discovery and instrumental in its founding. Dawn’s passion for the museum and the community it serves will be missed tremendously.

“She remained a lifelong enthusiast of science education and she was always so very proud of our museum. Even in her death she continues to give to The Discovery as one of three charities she has asked people to support in her honor. We all are mourning her loss.”

Wells was instrumental in the museum’s founding in her role as a trustee of the Terry Lee Wells Foundation. Dawn, a native of Reno, was the cousin of Terry Lee Wells who started the Terry Lee Wells Foundation in 1999. The foundation’s mission was to support organizations in Northern Nevada that help to improve the quality of life for the underprivileged, with a special emphasis on women and children.

In May of 2018, the Terry Lee Wells Foundation was dissolved. However, the Foundation’s legacy is represented by the incredible, longtime partnership with the museum that bears Terry’s name, the Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum (The Discovery).

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks virtually about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Nevada on December...
Gov. Sisolak: 25,656 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered so far in Nevada
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night
Transitioning to tier 2 of COVID vaccinations
California coronavirus COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Greater Sacramento area could be released from Stay at Home order by January 1
RPD is investigating damage to the City Hall building on December 29, 2020.
Reno City Hall vandalized

Latest News

In this March 4, 2013, file photo, Samuel Little appears at Superior Court in Los Angeles....
Most prolific serial killer in US history dies in California
Smartphone apps are being created to allow users to upload a COVID-19 test result or proof of...
2021 travel may include vaccine passport
This Sunday, April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
Census Bureau to miss deadline for divvying up congressional seats
Crews work on extracting old concrete from I-580.
NDOT crews set to work on next phase of spaghetti bowl project
2021 travel may include vaccine passport
2021 travel may include vaccine passport