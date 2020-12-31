The Discovery mourns loss of Reno native and Gilligan’s Island star, Dawn Wells

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An outpouring of support from the community following news of Dawn Wells’ death. Wells starred as Mary Ann in “Gilligan’s Island,” and was born in Reno and attended Reno High School. She died Wednesday from complications related to COVID-19. She was 82 years old.

President and CEO of the Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum, Matt Sinclair released the following statement:

“We are saddened by the loss of Dawn Wells. Dawn has a longstanding connection to Reno and to The Discovery. Dawn was born to Joe Wesley and Evelyn Wells in Reno, Nevada, where she attended Reno High School.

“Dawn was a huge supporter of The Discovery and instrumental in its founding. Dawn’s passion for the museum and the community it serves will be missed tremendously.

“She remained a lifelong enthusiast of science education and she was always so very proud of our museum. Even in her death she continues to give to The Discovery as one of three charities she has asked people to support in her honor. We all are mourning her loss.”

Wells was instrumental in the museum’s founding in her role as a trustee of the Terry Lee Wells Foundation. Dawn, a native of Reno, was the cousin of Terry Lee Wells who started the Terry Lee Wells Foundation in 1999. The foundation’s mission was to support organizations in Northern Nevada that help to improve the quality of life for the underprivileged, with a special emphasis on women and children.

In May of 2018, the Terry Lee Wells Foundation was dissolved. However, the Foundation’s legacy is represented by the incredible, longtime partnership with the museum that bears Terry’s name, the Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum (The Discovery).

