Ring in the New Year with skiing and snowboarding

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For many people, the holidays have looked anything but normal this year, and that includes ringing in 2021. However, one thing you are still able to do is ski and snowboard.

“That’s our goal this season overall is to provide a good ski experience and provide an escape from kind of the normal COVID world that everybody’s in and we’re doing that,” Mike Pierce, marketing director for Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe, said.

Although they will not be able to have their usual firework show and mass gathering, Pierce said he thinks the mountain will see steady traffic over the weekend of people looking for something to do.

“Bottom line is, it’s the safest form of recreation you can have. You’re outdoors, you’re inherently protected and mentally, it’s the way to go,” Pierce said.

He explained the mountain has not seen nearly as many travelers as they normally would because of the pandemic, but they have still seen a steady amount of people come out since opening in November.

“We’re sort of taking a hit this year for sure with those visitors not here, especially from out of state but we know they will be back,” Pierce said.

Face coverings are required in and around the base area, while waiting in line for the lift, and while you’re riding the chair. Pierce also said it might be best to bring your own food and drinks since any restaurant can only operate at 25% capacity.

Pierce said it is a great and safe alternative to celebrate the New Year.

“If you can get out at any time and in the fresh air and in the mountains, it’s kind of a relief from everything that’s been going on. Not even just COVID stress but post-holiday stress, get out and enjoy some turns,” Pierce said.

You can still purchase passes online now, which Pierce said doing it online is the safest and fastest way to do so.

