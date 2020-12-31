Advertisement

Reno Fire reminder: Fireworks are illegal

(KSPR)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 9:53 AM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fireworks are illegal in Reno and Washoe County and the city is reminding everyone to enjoy New Year’s Eve safely.

Anyone caught with illegal fireworks could face up to a $1,000 fine and / or six months in jail for each offense. If you bought fireworks legally on Indian tribal land and took them off the reservation, those fireworks are then illegal.

You can take fireworks or pyrotechnics to any Reno Fire Station where they will accept them, no questions asked.

If you use fireworks and start a fire, you can be held financially responsible for any property damage or injuries.

For more information, contact RFD’s Division of Fire Prevention at 775-334-2300.

