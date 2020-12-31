No horsin’ around: Belgian Draft Horse found loose in Truckee on Christmas Eve

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a Christmas Eve one Placer County Sheriff’s Office deputy won’t soon forget.

Deputy Bohn was flagged down just before midnight December 24, 2020 for a loose horse on Highway 267 in Truckee.

With the help of a concerned citizen and a California Highway Patrol officer, they corralled the large horse.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sgt. Bourassa who runs the Mounted Patrol Unit identified the horse’s owner based on Deputy Bohn’s description over the phone.

Turns out the owners were part of a sleigh ride crew, and their Belgian Draft Horse “Ace” just got bored and decided to go for a walk.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said, “We think he may have been looking for Santa to join his sleigh team.”

Deputy Bohn was called into action just before midnight on Christmas Eve – to rescue a horse! He was flagged down for a... Posted by Placer County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.