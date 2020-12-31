Advertisement

No horsin’ around: Belgian Draft Horse found loose in Truckee on Christmas Eve

"Deputy Bohn was called into action just before midnight on Christmas Eve – to rescue a horse!"...
"Deputy Bohn was called into action just before midnight on Christmas Eve – to rescue a horse!" the Placer County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.(Placer County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:31 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a Christmas Eve one Placer County Sheriff’s Office deputy won’t soon forget.

Deputy Bohn was flagged down just before midnight December 24, 2020 for a loose horse on Highway 267 in Truckee.

With the help of a concerned citizen and a California Highway Patrol officer, they corralled the large horse.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sgt. Bourassa who runs the Mounted Patrol Unit identified the horse’s owner based on Deputy Bohn’s description over the phone.

Turns out the owners were part of a sleigh ride crew, and their Belgian Draft Horse “Ace” just got bored and decided to go for a walk.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said, “We think he may have been looking for Santa to join his sleigh team.”

Deputy Bohn was called into action just before midnight on Christmas Eve – to rescue a horse! He was flagged down for a...

Posted by Placer County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks virtually about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Nevada on December...
Gov. Sisolak: 25,656 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered so far in Nevada
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night
Transitioning to tier 2 of COVID vaccinations
California coronavirus COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Greater Sacramento area could be released from Stay at Home order by January 1
RPD is investigating damage to the City Hall building on December 29, 2020.
Reno City Hall vandalized

Latest News

Crews work on extracting old concrete from I-580.
NDOT crews set to work on next phase of spaghetti bowl project
Officials received a $100,000 anonymous donation and officials hope people can match it by the...
Tahoe Fund working to maintain trails, donations encouraged
The Carson City Green Dining District includes restaurants that have committed to reducing...
Carson City green restaurant district collecting food for the needy
Sergeant John Lenz was shot during a traffic stop in Gardnerville on December 20, 2020.
Douglas County deputy shot during traffic stop returns home