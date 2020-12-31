Advertisement

NDOT crews set to work on next phase of spaghetti bowl project

Crews work on extracting old concrete from I-580.
Crews work on extracting old concrete from I-580.(NDOT)
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:00 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -

Per NDOT:

With more than 250,000 drivers traveling through the spaghetti bowl every day, the Nevada Department of Transportation is giving motorists a look ahead at spaghetti bowl construction and reminding drivers of options to keep updated on ramp and lane closures.

Launched in summer 2020, the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress project has already reconstructed aging concrete on northbound I-580 near Mill Street.

As construction continues through 2022, drivers will see ramp and lane closures and shifts at the spaghetti bowl, as well as on I-580 and side streets between the spaghetti bowl and Villanova Drive.

In 2021, construction will largely focus on reconstructing and widening eastbound I-80 to I-580 spaghetti bowl ramps, as well as realigning Mill and Second street ramps for enhanced access to and from southbound I-580. Neighborhood wall installation and utility work will also take place.

There are numerous ways drivers can sign up for construction updates and alerts:

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks virtually about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Nevada on December...
Gov. Sisolak: 25,656 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered so far in Nevada
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night
Transitioning to tier 2 of COVID vaccinations
California coronavirus COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Greater Sacramento area could be released from Stay at Home order by January 1
RPD is investigating damage to the City Hall building on December 29, 2020.
Reno City Hall vandalized

Latest News

Dawn Wells, who played the wholesome Mary Ann among a misfit band of shipwrecked castaways on...
The Discovery mourns loss of Reno native and Gilligan’s Island star, Dawn Wells
Douglas County Sheriff logo
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issues phone scam warning
"Deputy Bohn was called into action just before midnight on Christmas Eve – to rescue a horse!"...
No horsin’ around: Belgian Draft Horse found loose in Truckee on Christmas Eve
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 319 new cases, 9 deaths