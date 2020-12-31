Advertisement

Miss Nevada community remembers former Nevada beauty queen Dawn Wells

By Kelsey Marier
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:56 PM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Gilligan’s Island star and former Nevada beauty queen Dawn Wells has passed away. Current and former Miss Nevadas are reacting to her death.

“I’ve looked up to dawn wells my whole entire life.”

Nasya Mancini, Current Miss Nevada

According to her publicist, the actress, widely known for her role as Mary Ann on Gilligan’s Island, died peacefully on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, of causes related to COVID-19. She was 82 years old.

“She’s a very special woman, especially coming from our own community.”

Elizabeth Hunterton, Former Miss Nevada & CEO of the Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization

But Wells was more than just the “girl next door.”

“Before Gilligan’s Island, she was a girl from Reno, a proud Nevadan, and a Miss Nevada who graced the stage of Miss America,” said Elizabeth Hunterton, Former Miss Nevada & CEO of the Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization.

“I saw her being the amazing woman that she was, pursing her dreams and being so kind and selfless while doing that,” Nasya Mancini, Current MIss Nevada said.

The Miss Nevada community is reflecting on the wonderful life she lived.

Hunterton added, “She was an icon certainly for our state and definitely had a large presence within the sisterhood of former Miss Nevadas because she really did embody the levels of success that we all aspire to.”

Wells, a Reno High School graduate, inspired current Miss Nevada to pursue acting and later the pageant world.

Mancini added, “I knew that I truly wanted to be somebody who spread joy just like she did.”

Wells left her mark on the world in more ways than one.

“I think dawn has been, became, will be, and will continue to be a role model I think for not only any woman but really any Nevadan,” Hunterton said.

The legacy she leaves behind is one that will help shape generations to come.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from. it’s all about the impact and that legacy that you’re going to leave with people and ultimately how you make them feel,” said Mancini.

Hunterton added, “I hope they remember her for all of the things that made her beautiful, special, unique, strong, smart, and embrace that for her.”

