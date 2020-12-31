Advertisement

Local bars to close before midnight on NYE

Some local bars will close its doors at 10 p.m. Thursday night.
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 9:15 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New Year’s Eve celebrations will look very different this year. Some local bars will close its doors at 10 p.m. Thursday night.

The owners of Rum Sugar Lime and Pinon said the 25% capacity and limited outdoor seating in the cold makes it challenging to celebrate a typical New Year’s Eve night. Co-owner of Pinon, Radium Sulprizio said, “Then being down with 15 people, 16 people allowed in here, you know, groups of four it does limit what we can actually do.”

Owner of Rum Sugar Lime, Larry Devincenzi said, “People have to stay a lot more subdued, and in their seats, and you know wearing masks all the time doesn’t really make for that kind of environment like it used to be.”

Sulprizio and Devincenzi said they’re expecting to make no where near in sales compared to last year. “Our staff is stretched thin, we don’t really have the hours, and people coming in like they used to, so it does play a big role in that,” Sulprizio said,

“People don’t really want to wander around at 25% capacity and there’s nowhere to sit and it’s cold outside, so standing in line isn’t necessarily a great option either,” said Devincenzi.

Both owners said bars and restaurants have missed out on so many big nights this past year, such as, St. Patrick’s Day and Halloween.

Rum Sugar Lime will have a small family and friends gathering after 10 p.m.

Pinon will show a live feed of New York’s ball drop at 9 p.m., then close its doors shortly after.

