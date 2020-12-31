Advertisement

Las Vegas police identify woman who abandoned child in casino restroom

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified Mariam Ramos, right, as the woman who...
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified Mariam Ramos, right, as the woman who abandoned her 3-year-old child in a Las Vegas casino(Las Vegas Metro)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 3:25 PM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JAN. 7 UPDATE: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has identified the woman it says abandoned her child in a Las Vegas casino.

On Thursday they asked for the public’s help to find Mariam Ramos, 26. Ramos is known to frequent The Spring, police said.

Anyone who knows the location of Ramos is asked tocall LVMPD Abuse and Neglect Detail at 702-828-3364. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 3-year-old girl was found abandoned in a Las Vegas casino restroom on Tuesday.

The child is now in the custody of Child Protective Services while authorities search for her mother.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that she was found at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel-casino on Tuesday morning. Police said detectives had found that the pair had taken a cab to the area, where the mother asked about shelters nearby.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is now asking the public to contact them with any information about the whereabouts of the woman believed to be the mother.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the LVMPD Abuse and Neglect Detail at 702-828-3364. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department believes this woman abandoned a child in a restroom at the Wynn hotel-casino.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department believes this woman abandoned a child in a restroom at the Wynn hotel-casino.(LVMPD)

