KOLO ATE: PJ & Company

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - PJ & Company has been a favorite for northern Nevada locals for over 30 years.

“For an old gas station, it’s done pretty well for us,” joked owner Steve Erickson.

It was a gas station on Wells Avenue back in the 1960′s. But it’s been a restaurant since the late 1980′s, serving up some unique takes on traditional dishes. Like their Eggs Benedict.

“We don’t do the typical Hollandaise sauce,” explained Erickson. “Ours is sherried cream cheese sauce that really makes it different.”

It also comes with three eggs instead of the typical two, with lots of different variations available. They’re also known for their biscuit and gravy, which comes with one homemade biscuit that’s the size of your plate. It’s those big portions and great tastes that keep people coming back.

“The key to success is just keeping it consistent; the quality great and great people working here,” continued Erickson.

It’s very popular during breakfast and lunch time, and it’s even open for dinner.

“We’ve always served dinner,” added Erickson. “And I’ll still get people who go, ‘Oh you have dinner?’ I go yeah, 33 years.”

They’ve served generations of families and famous people over the years. From former President Obama, to actors like Sam Elliott, Rob Reiner...

“And Dustin Hoffman popped in about 2 or 3 years ago,” said Erickson. “He was tending a wedding up at the Lake and he said where can I go eat, and somebody sent him over here. And he came over here.”

It’s the word-of-mouth that has kept them going, even during this difficult year. They were forced to close down three different times by the pandemic, including earlier this month during the original three-week statewide pause. But they’re now back open; thanks to their loyal customers.

“We’ll be closed, like this recent month for three weeks. And we’ll open and it’s like everybody shows up, like we weren’t even closed. It’s like thank you, it’s amazing.”

PJ & Company is located at 1590 S. Wells Avenue in Reno. You can get more information by clicking on the link below.

